Millions in royal antiques on display in Chicago

Millions of dollars in treasures and antiques will be on display this weekend in Chicago, including some rare royal items that carry a hefty price tag. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Millions of dollars in treasures and antiques will be on display this weekend at the Chicago Antiques, Art and Design Show, including some rare royal items that carry a hefty price tag.

Christopher Chin, an expert from M.S. Rau Antiques, joined ABC7 News at 11 to showcase some of the items guests can see:

-A royal ice pail worth $1,485,000.
-Prince Edward enamel cuff links worth $88,500.

-Mars Candy Company Christmas Card by Norman Rockwell worth $885,000.

The Chicago Antiques, Art and Design Show will be held through Sunday at the Merchandise Mart.
