Millions in royal antiques on display in Chicago

Millions of dollars in treasures and antiques will be on display this weekend at the Chicago Antiques, Art and Design Show, including some rare royal items that carry a hefty price tag.Christopher Chin, an expert from M.S. Rau Antiques, joined ABC7 News at 11 to showcase some of the items guests can see:-A royal ice pail worth $1,485,000.-Prince Edward enamel cuff links worth $88,500.-Mars Candy Company Christmas Card by Norman Rockwell worth $885,000.The Chicago Antiques, Art and Design Show will be held through Sunday at the Merchandise Mart.