Wing lovers, rejoice!
Sunday is National Chicken Wing Day, and the Chicago Buffalo Wings and Rings location is debuting new sauces to celebrate.
Wing fans can also stop in for a week of giveaways benefiting local charities in celebration of the restaurant's 10-year anniversary.
Justin Bobin from Buffalo Wings and Rings in Bridgeport stopped by ABC7 Sunday to celebrate.
For more information, visit www.buffalowingsandrings.com.
National Chicken Wing Day
Sunday, July 29, 11 a.m. to midnight
3434 S. Halsted St.
Related Topics:
community-eventschickenfoodrestaurant
community-eventschickenfoodrestaurant