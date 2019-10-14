Community & Events

NC deputy saves Halloween for little boy after family loses everything in fire

EDNEYVILLE, N.C. -- When tragedy struck a North Carolina family, a sheriff's deputy stepped up to soften the blow for a little boy looking forward to Halloween.

Capt. Tim Griffin with Henderson County Sheriff's Office is now a hero to 6-year-old Damon.

When the Edneyville family's RV went up in flames, they lost everything, including the Batman costume Damon was looking forward to wearing while trick-or-treating.

"With Halloween coming up and obviously just lost everything that he had. Halloween's a big deal to kids and you know that was the one thing that he had been looking forward to," Griffin told WLOS.

"You deal with kids, I've got kids my own, got a grandchild too and it's, you know, you see, you see kids without and it just, really bothers you."



That's when Griffin went above and beyond, going to Walmart and buying the boy another costume, complete with Batman's signature cape, mask and utility belt. Thanks to Griffin's act, there'll be another Batman out there to fight crime.

"I just told him that sheriff's deputies need all the Batmans that we can get out here helping us fight crimes."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & events
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plane evacuated at Midway Airport for mechanical issue; no one injured
Man charged in fatal shooting of 5 at NW Side apartment building
Boy, 3, shot in head, critically injured in Back of the Yards
28 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Disney announcing which movies, shows you can watch on Disney Plus: LIVE
1 year anniversary of Jayme Closs kidnapping, parents' murder
Seniors feel 'trapped' after elevator outage in NW Indiana
Show More
Officer shoots woman inside her Texas home after welfare check
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Person with knife shot by Gary officer, police say
Young chef follows cooking dreams as he waits for new heart
Alabama police question man in 3-year-old girl's kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News