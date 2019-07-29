New public park opens in Chicago's planned Lincoln Yards development

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first public park in Chicago's planned mixed-use development, Lincoln Yards, is now open.Fleet Fields is the recreational green space in the north branch corridor, hosting everything from soccer scrimmages and drills to arts and crafts.The field is considered one of the first steps in the largest development the city of Chicago has considered in decades, at 52 acres and $6 billion.The mixed-use development is expected to bring an additional 30,000 residents to the already-dense Lincoln Park and Bucktown neighborhoods.