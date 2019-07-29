Community & Events

New public park opens in Chicago's planned Lincoln Yards development

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first public park in Chicago's planned mixed-use development, Lincoln Yards, is now open.

Fleet Fields is the recreational green space in the north branch corridor, hosting everything from soccer scrimmages and drills to arts and crafts.

The field is considered one of the first steps in the largest development the city of Chicago has considered in decades, at 52 acres and $6 billion.

RELATED: Revised Lincoln Yards plan approved by Chicago Plan Commission

The mixed-use development is expected to bring an additional 30,000 residents to the already-dense Lincoln Park and Bucktown neighborhoods.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslincoln parkbucktownreal estate developmentparkdevelopment
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, passengers stranded after Amtrak train derails in University Park
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Police: Family of 3-year-old shot in face says they found child with gun
Families send off 400 Illinois National Guard members deploying to Afghanistan
Police say 'inconsistencies' exist in claims of another gator in Humboldt Park
Fallen officers honored during Ride to Remember
Police: Indiana marijuana surge coming from other states
Show More
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Property Auction: Unclaimed local items available for viewing online
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Newsviews: The Shedd Aquarium & Shark Conservation
More TOP STORIES News