Community & Events

City blocks access to 'Bean' during COVID-19 outbreak

By Maddie Kilgannon
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The iconic Cloud Gate, more often referred to as the "Bean," is now closed to the public amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The city blocked access to the statue and plaza Saturday as visitors and tourists flooded the city to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, albeit a little more somber than years past after parades and festivities were cancelled in an effort to keep the coronavirus from spreading further, according to the Department of Cultural Affairs.

The monument by artist Anish Kapoor was unveiled to the public in 2004 and is beloved by both locals and selfie-snapping tourists alike.

Though the functional piece of art serves as a gate to Millennium Park, the park itself is still open to the public as of Saturday evening, though all events and tours through April 12 have been cancelled.

In addition to the "Bean," the city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events have also closed the Chicago Cultural Center, Clarke House Museum and exhibitions at Expo 72 and the City Gallery in the Historic Water Tower. The Maxwell Street Market has also been cancelled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscoronavirusevents
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18 new COVID-19 cases bring Illinois' total to 64
What to know about 64 COVID-19 cases in Illinois
Chicago St. Patrick's Day: Restaurants, bars take extra precautions amid COVID-19 concerns
Trump's doctor says president has tested negative for novel coronavirus
Holy Name Cathedral masses available on YouTube
Lightfoot and Newman participated in early voting ahead of Tuesday primary
Georgia to postpone primaries over virus; 2nd state to do so
Show More
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Chicago's classic Jazz Showcase keeps the beat alive
Animal shelter seeks emergency foster homes for pets amid COVID-19 pandemic
Floyd Mayweather gym opens in River North
13-year-old arrested in NYC coronavirus hate crime assault
More TOP STORIES News