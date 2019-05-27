Community & Events

Arlington Heights celebrates centennial anniversary of Memorial Day parade

By
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- It's a celebration that dates back 100 years.

The city of Arlington Heights created a grand parade to honor and celebrate all of the military heroes who served.

"I think it was about 3 or 4,000 people and you can see from the pictures, most of them were out," said Greg Padovani, the Arlington Heights Veterans Memorial Commissioner.

The tradition was just as important then as it is now- to acknowledge all of those who have serve and those who have died.

This year parade planners wanted to capture that sense of history with the centennial parade.

5,000 commemorative coins proudly displaying Arlington Remembers were minted for veterans.

And just like 100 years ago, the people of Arlington Heights came out.

For many Vietnam vets like Fred Wilhelm, the thanks troops receive today is salve for a deep wound, not likely to be ever fully healed, but welcomed nonetheless.

"We came into O'Hare. It was deserted and that was it," said Wilhem. "Oh, this [the parade] is great. I get choked up."

Arlington Heights has long honored those who help keep us safe with a Memorial park where tribute is paid to those who fought and 58 from Arlington Heights who died - from the Civil War to Afghanistan.
