Diane Pathieu's Weekender Report

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Expo Chicago is back! It's the 11th year for Expo Chicago.

The International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art will host 170 leading international exhibitors in Navy Pier's Festival Hall.

It's time to think Farmer's Markets! Discover the best of the Midwest as Green City Market in Lincoln Park is back with dozens of local, sustainable farmers and food producers, community programs for all ages, and more, it runs now through October. Last year, the popular farmers market welcomed over 400 thousand customers.

Love is in the air for penguins, seahorses and more at the Shedd Aquarium! For many species the change to springtime indicates that it's time to pair up with a mate. And many of Shedd's residents have unique ways of coupling throughout the season and beyond. Bot species of penguins residing at the Shedd may be spotted building nests and pairing up over the next few weeks.

ART on THE MART, the innovative digital art project that transforms the Merchandise Mart into a larger-than-life canvas is back... and it begins with a new commission by internationally renowned artist NoraTurato. The launch of Turato's projection, will coincide with EXPO CHICAGO's 11th year. You can view the ART projected on the Merchandise Mart nightly at 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. from April 12 to June 5.

It's the 40th year for the Chicago Latino Film Festival!

What started with just 14 films projected onto a concrete wall, now screens close to 100 films from all over Latin America, the Caribbean, Spain, Portugal and the U-S... featuring films and shorts!

The film Festival runs April 11th thru the 22nd.

Calling all Tea lovers! It's the first ever Chicago Tea Festival celebrating the world of tea and bringing together tea lovers from all parts of the globe! This two-day weekend event will bring together tea lovers from all over the globe to discover new flavors, engage in fun discussions, and taste a variety of teas provided by various vendors. It will be held at the Copernicus Center in the 5200 block of West Lawrence.

Prepare to immerse yourself in a vibrant celebration of emerging artists as The Other Art Fair returns for its 6th Chicago edition at Artifact Events in Lakeview, The Other Art Fair Chicago features affordable original works of art from over 100 independent Artists and will include Interactive Workshops, Guest Artists, DJ Sets and so much more. You can even meet the artists and shop! Tickets are going fast!