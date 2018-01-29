COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Obama Foundation now hiring

(WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Obama Foundation launched a jobs page on its website Obama.org on Monday, the organization said. In addition to the new openings, the foundation said they opened up applications for its 2018 internship program for current undergrad and graduate students.

Additionally, Stacey D. Mitchell was named the new Director of People for the foundation on Monday, according to a statement.

Mitchell released a statement saying, in part, "As a South Sider, I am honored to join the Obama Foundation as it continues the momentum it created in 2017. The Obama Foundation has made a commitment to advance civic life for people on the South Side, in the city and across the globe, and I am excited to help us live up to this commitment."

The Obama Foundation recently submitted its planned development and lakefront protection ordinance applications for the Obama Presidential Center. The center is slated to be built in Jackson Park near the University of Chicago.

Lakeside Alliance, which will serve as construction manager for the Obama Presidential Center, plans to announce job opportunities at a later date.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsobama libraryobama foundationjobs
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Obama Foundation submits presidential center plans amid opposition
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Pastors, community: We want a plan for Chicago violence, not just more police
176-foot mural on display outside Mag Mile hotel
Chicago Proud: Students gain business experience with Hyde Park food truck
Maria Menounos brings 'Rally on the Road' to Chicago
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer kickoff events in Chicago
More Community & Events
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News