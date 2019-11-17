Operation North Pole brings High Tea with Mrs. Claus

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- All aboard the Operation North Pole Express!
For the last eight years, the incredible staff and volunteers of Operation North Pole (ONP) have helped spread the spirit of the holidays to children and families affected by illness.
And it looks like Christmas 2019 will be nothing less than spectacular.
This year, the holiday season is kicking off with a High Tea with Mrs. Claus on Sunday, November 17 at Victoria in the Park (1700 Elmhurst Road, Mt. Prospect, Ill.) including lunch, tea, sweet treats and unlimited mimosas.
The main event, Winter Wonderland, will take place on Saturday, December 14.
The special day brings together a group of seriously and terminally ill children and their families to enjoy breakfast, followed by a magical hour-long train ride on the Metra's Union Pacific Northwest line where volunteers dressed as elves will bring smiles, entertainment and laughs while traveling to the "North Pole" station.
Upon arrival, Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with an incredible crew of local firefighters and police officers, will welcome the families to the Winter Wonderland setting of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont for an afternoon filled with dancing, food, candy, music, games and presents.
Participating in this event will guarantee you a spot on Santa's "GOOD LIST" and warm you up from the inside out!
For more information, visit operationnorthpole.org
