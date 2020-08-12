Community & Events

Vanessa Guillen Mural in Pilsen stands as a emblem for hope and justice

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO, IL (WLS) -- On 16th street between the corners of Lafflin and Loomis in Pilsen, a 12 foot long mural of Vanessa Guillen, a Fort Hood soldier who was murdered three months ago, stands for the community to admire.

RELATED: Remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen identified, lawyer says

Artist Milton Coronado spent two days creating what he calls a memorial for Guillen, finishing up the mural Sunday afternoon.

Coronado said he hopes his art work will elude hope and justice.

"I felt it needed to be done because we were touched by it, the story that is. And we were moved by it here, even though she wasn't from here. I'm not sure if anyone knew her here in the city but at least we can memorialize her and remember her story, not forget about it, and pursue justice," said Coronado.

The artist used the iconic picture of Guillen in her soldier uniform. The American flag, as well as a helmet, represents her service to the country. The Mexican flag is also represented in the mural as an ode to her culture.

Coronado said he hopes the mural influences the community to get involved with justice, not just for Guillen, but for others who have died with no justice done for them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalist
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago tornado leaves 3-mile path of damage in Rogers Park
Man charged in fatal River North hit-and-run
8 tornadoes hit greater Chicago area Monday, NWS confirms
Girl, 4, dies in Gage Park fire during sleepover
Chicago launches 2nd e-scooter pilot program
ComEd power outage still effecting nearly 200K across Chicago area
Activists worry Chicago looting could set back lasting police reform, Englewood protest called off
Show More
Biden, Harris to make unusual campaign debut in virus era
CPS plans to address digital divide as students, parents prepare for e-learning
Chicago Weather: Sunny, warm, low humidity Wednesday
West Side business owner reeling after looted again
Woman dies after falling off boat at 59th Street Harbor in Jackson Park
More TOP STORIES News