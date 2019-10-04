Pink Party at TAO Chicago celebrates launch of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A "Pink Party" Thursday night kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.The party was put on by the American Cancer Society and TAO Chicago, and was held at the swanky River North nightclub and restaurant. Forty-second Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly participated in a ribbon cutting to kick off the launch of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.ABC 7 is the media sponsor for the campaign in Chicago.ABC7's general manager John Idler attended this evening's event and demonstrated that real men do wear pink.