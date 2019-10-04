Community & Events

Pink Party at TAO Chicago celebrates launch of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A "Pink Party" Thursday night kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The party was put on by the American Cancer Society and TAO Chicago, and was held at the swanky River North nightclub and restaurant. Forty-second Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly participated in a ribbon cutting to kick off the launch of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

ABC 7 is the media sponsor for the campaign in Chicago.

ABC7's general manager John Idler attended this evening's event and demonstrated that real men do wear pink.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoriver northhealthbreast cancer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Only person ever sentenced in murder of 'Candy Lady' Helen Brach talks to I-Team
1 guilty of murdering 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee, 2nd jury still deliberating
Good Samaritan saves Humboldt Park shooting victim with teddy bear
CTA Pink Line train hits car near Cicero, multiple people injured
Chicago Bears headed to London to play Oakland Raiders
2 Chicago-area residents among 4 killed in San Francisco wrong-way crash
Feds issue bulletin about threats ahead of 'Joker' opening weekend
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy with brief morning lake showers Friday
Convicted sex offender gets 45 years in prison for 1992 murder of Skokie teen
Woman struck by falling debris in downtown Chicago
Man who shot stepdaughter outside Elmhurst Hospital before fatally shooting self ID'd: Officials
Mokena Video keeps renting movies the old-fashioned way
More TOP STORIES News