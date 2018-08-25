COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Port Clinton Art Festival

EMBED </>More Videos

The Port Clinton Art Festival is celebrating its 35th year in downtown Highland Park this weekend.

The Port Clinton Art Festival is celebrating its 35th year in downtown Highland Park this weekend.

It's a huge gathering of artists, young and old and hundreds of diverse art displays for you to check out.

The producer of the Port Clinton Art Festival, Amy Amdur.

Event: Port Clinton Art Festival
Date: Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26t
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days

Address: Downtown Highland Park by Port Clinton Square - 600 Central Avenue, Highland Park
Admission: Free along with free parking.
The event is family-friendly and also wheel-friendly and strollers and wheelchairs can easily get through the show.
Link: www.AmdurProductions.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsartfestival
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Registration deadline approaching for Greater Chicago Food Depository Hunger Walk
Officers face-off in friendly double dutch duel
Josephine 'Mother' Wade honored at Evening of Honor and Love
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
More Community & Events
Top Stories
2 injured in wrong-way crash on I-57 in Posen; SB lanes closed
4-month-old baby drowns in bathtub in Avalon Park
CPS teaching assistant charged with sexually assaulting student
Woman sitting in car killed in Back of the Yards shooting
AccuWeather: Morning storms before clearing in afternoon Saturday
Chicago Archdiocese denies existence of "secret files"
Astros pitcher charged $1M for being 'Dodger Killer' at lunch in Beverly Hills
Three shot in Grand Boulevard
Show More
Are CTA workers using vests & hats for prime parking spots?
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm
Chicagoan stranded on Hawaii babymoon by Tropical Storm Lane
Tibbetts murder suspect lived on land owned by GOP fundraiser
Rookie David Bote hits second walk-off HR, beating Reds in 10th
More News