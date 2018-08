The Port Clinton Art Festival is celebrating its 35th year in downtown Highland Park this weekend.It's a huge gathering of artists, young and old and hundreds of diverse art displays for you to check out.The producer of the Port Clinton Art Festival, Amy Amdur.Event: Port Clinton Art FestivalDate: Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26tHours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both daysAddress: Downtown Highland Park by Port Clinton Square - 600 Central Avenue, Highland ParkAdmission: Free along with free parking.The event is family-friendly and also wheel-friendly and strollers and wheelchairs can easily get through the show.Link: www.AmdurProductions.com