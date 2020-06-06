Community & Events

Gov. Pritzker attends Calumet City day of action

Illinois Legislative Black Caucus hosting several days of action across Chicago area
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker attended a day of action Saturday morning in the south suburbs.

The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus is hosting a four-day series of days of action to help rebuild communities.

While many peacefully protested to end injustice and systemic racism after racial acts of violence, including George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, others took advantage of the moment by damaging many businesses and properties, state officials said.

Together the Black Caucus and governor discussed how to move forward both in terms of rebuilding communities and providing equitable resources for black communities.

The event took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Calumet City.
