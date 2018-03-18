COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Protesters call for justice in police-involved shooting of Decynthia Clements

EMBED </>More Videos

Protestors called for justice in the police-involved shooting of Decynthia Clements Sunday. (WLS)

By
ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
More than 100 protesters marched in Elgin Sunday to call for justice in a police-involved shooting.

Decynthia Clements, 34, was killed Monday morning after an hour-long standoff with Elgin police on Interstate 90. Protesters said police had no reason to kill Clements, who weighed only 90 pounds and was armed with a knife.

The protesters gathered in front of the Elgin police station. Elgin Police Chief Jeffrey Swoboda said he has met privately with many of those who protested.

Among those marching were several of Clement's relatives, who said they want answers. Clements left behind a teenaged son.

Lieutenant Christian Jensen, who shot Clements, has been placed on paid administrative leave during an investigation by Illinois State Police, Elgin officials said.

Swoboda has promised to publicly release dash- or bodycam video of the shooting once state police are done with it. He said he hopes to release it by the end of the week.

Protesters said the shooting is symptomatic of a longstanding problem.

"That's why we all out here," said Reverend Leonard Williams, Sr. "Today it's her. Tomorrow it could be somebody else's child."

Organizers said the protest will continue every night this week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsprotestpolice shootingElgin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman killed in police-involved shooting on I-90 in Elgin ID'd
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News