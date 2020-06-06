Community & Events

South suburban twins lead children's rally over death of George Floyd

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two twin boys in a southern suburb are taking the lead on a children's rally over the death of George Floyd.

The Richton Park youth protest all started because their mother, Alaina Buford, wouldn't let them protest in downtown Chicago.

Instead, she had them express their thoughts and emotions on canvass, and encouraged other kids to do the same.

Buford said they plan on presenting the canvasses to the police.

"Because after the protesting and the rioting is over, they have to know that these kids want to live," she said.

Buford believes it's important to have these tough discussions on race at a young age.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsrichton parkchicagochildrentwinsprotestgeorge floydrally
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds march on Near West Side, calling for city to defund CPD
Lightfoot announces new measures ahead of 2nd weekend of protests
Armed bystanders line Black Lives Matter protest in Crown Point
CPD excessive force complaints up 20 percent before recent unrest
2 CPD officers relieved of powers after Brickyard Mall incident
Naperville man says he was stabbed while trying to stop looters
Christ Hospital workers hold moment of silence for black lives
Show More
'We want justice:' Family of mother killed during CPD chase demands answers
Pilsen, Garfield Park chefs team up for unity between African Americans, Latinos
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny Saturday, cooler by lake
Joe Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination
Mayor Lori Lightfoot stands firm on CPS' contract with Chicago police
More TOP STORIES News