South suburban twins lead children's rally over death of George Floyd

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two twin boys in a southern suburb are taking the lead on a children's rally over the death of George Floyd.The Richton Park youth protest all started because their mother, Alaina Buford, wouldn't let them protest in downtown Chicago.Instead, she had them express their thoughts and emotions on canvass, and encouraged other kids to do the same.Buford said they plan on presenting the canvasses to the police."Because after the protesting and the rioting is over, they have to know that these kids want to live," she said.Buford believes it's important to have these tough discussions on race at a young age.