Roseland church spreads joy, feeds community members with hot meal delivery service

Roseland, Il. (WLS) -- A South Side neighborhood church and community is coming together to help those in need.
"We feed our block club members, we feed our congregation, the sick and the shut-in and any other persons that have a need for a hot meal," volunteer Sharon Hendricks said.
With carry-out and delivery, the Allen Metropolitan C.M.E. Church is making sure their neighbors have access to a hot meal.
The church started hosting a weekly community meal in 2018, but when the pandemic began, the need for their services grew.
"Our numbers have escalated because of the tremendous need in the community," Pastor David Bryant Jr. said. "Now, all of our meals now are prepared to go."
Meals are prepared and packed in the church's Fellowship Hall, then hand-delivered to community members every Wednesday afternoon.
"I transport 280 something meals," volunteer Elbert Clinton said. "I got two group homes that I go to, three senior buildings and I have some residential homes that I go to."
In addition, church members come by and deliver meals to the people who live on their blocks in the community.
"I cannot describe to you the joyous feeling that I get to be able to give them something that they're in need of. Not only do we deliver the meals, we share joy," Hendricks said.
But this wouldn't be possible without some help, from local block clubs, community centers and the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
"That allowed us to have more resources and for us to focus on getting the food out," Pastor Bryant Jr. said.
Because right now, their services are needed more than ever.
"There's no obstacle that we can't overcome by working together. No one should ever be hungry in our community," Pastor Bryant Jr. said. "It's a lack of our ability to have empathy, compassion and love for each other. We can do this and we're going to get through this together."
You can help Feed the Love by donating to our virtual food drive.
If you're in need of food, you can call 773-247-FOOD or click here to locate a food pantry near you.
