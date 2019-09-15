Saving Tiny Hearts Society hosts gala to benefit heart disease research

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of people danced and dined the night away to benefit heart disease research.The Saving Tiny Hearts Society hosted their 14th annual gala at the Fairmont Hotel in downtown Chicago Saturday.Former Chicago Bear Charles "Peanut" Tillman was the emcee for the event.Tillman's daughter was born with a congenital heart defect.Proceeds from the event go towards funding research for congenital heart disease.