Family who lost daughter to cancer plans play date for Lurie Children's Hospital pediatric patients

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Relatives of a little girl who lost her battle with cancer are now helping other young cancer patients get through what can be an extremely difficult and sad time.Wednesday the family gave out sweets and did crafts, just for smiles.Scott and Pammy Kramer describe their first born Maddie as a bundle of energy and joy, but in April of 2017 Maddie was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.The Kramers brought her in to Lurie Children's Hospital thinking she just had a cold."That night, she ultimately ended up having emergency surgery to remove a cancer that was covering four levels of her spinal cord," Scott said.The Kramers said Maddie stayed positive during her stays in the hospital."Even though this is where Maddie got her treatment we had a lot of happy memories here too," Pammy said.They recall happy memories of Maddie smiling and dancing through her chemotherapy treatments. They said that is what sustains them through their grief over losing Maddie in January 2018.Now the Kramers want to bring smiles to other young cancer patients, like 5-year old Daanya Bego who was diagnosed with acute Leukemia in February.Bego spent the morning doing arts and crafts."I was making a house," she said.Daanya's mom Amela Bego said the gesture from the Kramers meant so much."They're true heroes," Amela said. "I think it's so amazing that they are able to share their story and give us hope. And their daughter is with us. She's an angel.""The heartache is real. We've had our lowest of lows, but our commitment to Maddie was to take that and when were at the bottom, we're gonna keep rising up," Scott said.The Kramers also make sure that every newly diagnosed cancer patient admitted at Lurie gets what they call "the smile pack." The special pack is full of things to help make their stay at Lurie a more positive experience.