Chicago Air and Water Show: Team Oracle takes CPS student sky high

The 61st Annual Chicago Air and Water show is this weekend and one local teen will get the chance to go to new heights.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Air and Water Show kicks off this weekend, but Thursday a young man got the ride of his life.He starts high school soon and you can bet he will still be on cloud nine from the thrill of his ride."[I'm] feeling a little nervous," said Michael Harris. "I said I wasn't before, but now I am.Harris, 14, is getting ready to fly in a plane for the first time ever."I'm going to get pumped up when I get in the air," he said.Harris isn't flying in just any plane, he's taking his first ride in an agile, aerobatic, Team Oracle plane as part of their Young Eagles Flight Program.Harris was chosen for his leadership skills in Chicago's Youth Guidance Becoming a Man Program.Flying high above the clouds, Harris had a look of pure joy as he and his pilot did flips and twists. At one point he even took over the controls."I'm flying the plane for the first time," Harris said while in the air. "This is great!""This kid has so much joy and he was so happy just to be alive," said Team Oracle pilot Sean D. Tucker."It feels great. That was probably the best thing I've ever done," Harris said.