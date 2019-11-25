CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local teenager is bringing fantasy football to a Chicago children's hospital.
Jake Herman decided to create the "Pass it Forward" event after spending a lot of time in hospitals for periorbital cellulitis.
The 16-year-old realized that the best way to make patients at Lurie's Children's Hospital happy is by engaging them in a fun activity.
Jake taught some of the patients how to compete in fantasy football, and he even recruited Super Bowl champion Mickey Pruitt to help out.
Teen teaches fantasy football to patients at Lurie's Children's Hospital
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News