Teen teaches fantasy football to patients at Lurie's Children's Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local teenager is bringing fantasy football to a Chicago children's hospital.

Jake Herman decided to create the "Pass it Forward" event after spending a lot of time in hospitals for periorbital cellulitis.

The 16-year-old realized that the best way to make patients at Lurie's Children's Hospital happy is by engaging them in a fun activity.

Jake taught some of the patients how to compete in fantasy football, and he even recruited Super Bowl champion Mickey Pruitt to help out.
