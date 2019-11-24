Thanksgiving giveaways throughout Chicago continue Sunday

Starting at 11:00 a.m., volunteers will pack and deliver meal baskets for the 11th annual Chicago Thanksgiving Basket Brigade.
The Basket Brigade was inspired by Tony Robbins childhood experience. You can find more information here: www.chicagobasketbrigade.org.
Life Changers Dream Center located at 1337 W 15th St, Chicago will also giving away full Thanksgiving meals from Noon 3: 00 p.m.
"Petsgiving"
You can also celebrate the season of giving by adopting a homeless dog or cat.
Sunday only, the Chicago Animal Care and Control shelter is waiving adoption fees for its "Pets-giving" adoption event.
Starting at Noon- 6:00 p.m. head to the shelter located at 2741 S Western Avenue and you can adopt a pet six months or older with all fees waived.
