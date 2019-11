Thanksgiving giveaways throughout Chicago continue Sunday

Events around Chicago will continue Sunday to provide resources to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Events around Chicago will continue Sunday to provide resources to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving.Starting at 11:00 a.m., volunteers will pack and deliver meal baskets for the 11th annual Chicago Thanksgiving Basket Brigade.The Basket Brigade was inspired by Tony Robbins childhood experience. You can find more information here: www.chicagobasketbrigade.org Life Changers Dream Center located at 1337 W 15th St, Chicago will also giving away full Thanksgiving meals from Noon 3: 00 p.m.Website: lifechangerschurch.com You can also celebrate the season of giving by adopting a homeless dog or cat.Sunday only, the Chicago Animal Care and Control shelter is waiving adoption fees for its "Pets-giving" adoption event.Starting at Noon- 6:00 p.m. head to the shelter located at 2741 S Western Avenue and you can adopt a pet six months or older with all fees waived.For more information visit: CACC website