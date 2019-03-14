The Black Women's Expo celebrates 25 years of excellence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Twenty-five years ago, what started as a need to address the disparity and despair existing in Chicago's African-American community, has now become the nation's foremost exposition targeting the African-American consumer market. Once known as "The Expo for Today's Black Woman", The Black Women's Expo now enters its 25th year stronger than ever with an array of sponsors, activities, and seminars developed to empower, encourage, and engage Black women.
"When I created this expo in 1994, there was a need within the Black community to have an event where we could openly discuss the ever-changing needs and desires necessary to help our community prosper," says Merry Green, creator and founder of The Black Women's Expo. "As the expo enters its 25th year, its presence and significance is more vital than ever as it serves as a place where grandmothers, mothers, and daughters can come together under one roof to celebrate Black women excellence."
The 2019 expo will offer a variety of activities from sponsors looking to celebrate and honor generations of pure Black Girl Magic. This year's sponsors include: Walgreens, United Airlines, Colgate, Ford, PNC Bank, Luster Products, Country Financial, Illinois Lottery, University of Chicago Medicine, ADT, T-Mobile, Comcast, AARP, South Side Help Center, Howard Brown Health Center, DuSable Museum, ComEd, American Kidney Fund, National Kidney Fund, Chicago Sky, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Mielle Organics, NRG Homes, and Urban RX. Additionally, local media partners iHeart Radio (V103, WGCI, Inspiration 1390), WVON, ABC7, Chicago Defender, Chicago Crusader, and Bronzeville Life will be onsite to capture all of the action to share with the masses.
Attendees will be able to enjoy beauty makeovers, culinary delights, and one-of-kind shopping from a variety of small business vendors. Also, with title sponsor, BET Her, on deck to bring in some exciting new programming, this monumental year will be more exciting than ever. Tickets are available for purchase on The Black Women's Expo website, www.theblackwomensexpo.com.
ABOUT THE BLACK WOMEN'S EXPO
The Black Women's Expo (BWe), originating in Chicago, offers unparalleled opportunities for brands seeking to engage with the African American consumer in multiple markets. BWe is where Black Women can be found, in record numbers, annually for the BWe Experience, where she finds the latest trends, amazing new products and services, where she gets informed, empowered and enlightened! Black women will not only have the BWe Experience in Chicago, but in Atlanta and Dallas in 2019 with our 3-City Tour! Now in our 25th year, The Black Women's Expo presents an array of dynamic speakers and celebrities in seminar sessions, top musical artists on our main stage...and a lively marketplace for corporations and small business exhibitors to engage with the powerful and growing African American consumer! With our 3-City Tour, The Black Women's Expo engages millions of consumers through our unprecedented media campaigns, (radio, television, print, digital, social media) with media partnerships in each market.
