army

U.S. Army celebrates its 244th birthday

(Credit: Shutterstock)

There are tons of candles on the US Army's birthday cake today--244 to be exact!

On June 14, the Army is officially 244 years old.

The birthday marks the date in 1775 when the Second Continental Congress formed the Continental Army under General George Washington's command to unite the 13 colonies in their fight against Britain.



The Army's Twitter page tweeted out a video to honor its birthday.

"Today, we celebrate 244 years of defending and protecting America, and the generations of Soldiers who have answered the call to serve. #ArmyBday," the tweet read.

And of course, no birthday is complete without a cake! The Army tweeted out a video for the making of an army cake.



Today's Army has grown to a force of about 1 million with roughly 180,000 soldiers deployed in over 140 countries at any given time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsbirthdayhistorymilitaryarmy
ARMY
West Point accident: Cadet killed identified as NJ man
West Point cadet dead, 21 hurt after cargo truck overturns
D-Day veteran parachutes into Normandy: VIDEO
Judge grants Bay Area family right to dead son's sperm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies
Boy, 16, trying to sell Xbox fatally shot in front of dad in Gary
Police in contact with man involved in fatal shooting of woman in NW Side Walgreens
Son wants answers after mom's death in Dominican Republic
Alligator spotted with knife lodged in skull near Texas lake
3 shot including boy, 2, in Albany Park
Cuba Gooding Jr. charged after surrendering to NYC police
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy, warmer Friday
Toronto Raptors win first-ever NBA championship
N.C. Sheriff apologizes to innocent man who deputies tried to lynch in 1952
Raptors GM pushed, struck deputy after NBA Finals, authorities say
Hearing being held in case of alleged CPD Commander Jon Burge torture victim Friday
More TOP STORIES News