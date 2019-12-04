USPS' Operation Santa stops through Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Operation Santa is stopping through Chicago Wednesday to spread some holiday cheer.
Operation Santa will hold an event in the first floor lobby of the post office located at 433 W Harrison Street starting at 10:30 a.m.
USPS' annual program aims to give kids who may not be able to otherwise, the happy holiday they deserve.
The idea began in 1912 with Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock, who authorized local Postmasters to allow postal employees and citizens to respond to the letters. The program eventually became known as Operation Santa.
Letters can be addressed to:
123 Elf Road
North Pole, 88888
All letters should be postmarked by Dec. 14.
For people who wish to adopt some of the Christmas letters, find a post office that offers "Label Broker" as an on-site service to send the gift.
For more information visit their website at Operation Santa website.
