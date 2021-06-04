Community & Events

Venetian Night boat parade returns after pandemic pause, moves to Chicago River

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

FILE: Venetian Night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The lighted boat parade known as Venetian Night is returning to Chicago.

The annual tradition was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now the Italian American Human Relation Foundation is bringing it back.


For years Venetian Night took place on Lake Michigan, but this year it will be held on the Chicago River.

The event will take place July 10 and is free to the public.
