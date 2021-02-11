Virtual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk

REGISTER HERE
The run/walk is scheduled for Thursday, June 17 through Sunday, June 20 - Father's Day weekend.
This virtual event offers a unique opportunity to participate from wherever you are in the United States! Choose a sidewalk, path, treadmill, or trail - make this event your own. Walk with your family, run by yourself, bring your dog, or your jog stroller. Run, walk or a combination of both. It's up to you. Just do it!
Online registrations for the 5K Run and 3K Walk are $15 per registrant. You can earn an event T-shirt by fundraising or donating $25.00. Registrants who do so by May 13th will receive their shirt by race day. All others to be mailed at a later date.
Event sponsorships are available. Contact Cindy Kane at cindy@LRFmail.org or call 847.424.0600. The Leukemia Research Foundation is honored to have the support of ABC 7 Chicago and its continued commitment to the fight against all blood cancers.
About The Leukemia Research Foundation
The Leukemia Research Foundation, headquartered in Northfield, Ill., is committed to funding research and providing support to people affected by blood cancers. The Leukemia Research Foundation is dedicated to conquering all blood cancers by funding research into their causes and cures, and enriching the quality of life of those touched by these diseases. For 75 years, thousands of volunteers and 21 current volunteer chapters have helped the Foundation raise more than $82 million to help fund research specifically targeting aspiring, eager, and innovative scientists and physicians around the world, provide patient financial assistance, and offer educational and emotional support for patients and their families.
Leukemia Research Foundation information is available at www.allbloodcancers.org, or by calling 847.424.0600.