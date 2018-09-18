Winning ticket drawn for $7M McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot

After nearly two years of pulling tickets that failed to draw the Queen of Hearts, there was finally a winner at the McHenry Queen of Hearts drawing Tuesday night. The Queen of Hearts was hidden behind card number 25.Last week, McHenry VFW Post 4600 said they would keep drawing cards until the Queen of Hearts came up. Three tickets into the drawn down, the ticket with card number 25 on it was pulled.The jackpot was now more than $7 million, but the winner would take home about $2.85 million after taxes.They were planning to pull up to seven tickets out of the more than 2 million in a giant bin, until they got a winner.The drawing has brought unprecedented crowds, long lines of ticket buyers, police outside directing traffic and food trucks parked on the grounds to feed the masses.For the VFW this has been a fun but exhausting exercise. Volunteers have been putting in long hours for weeks on end and many are grateful to see it end tonight.McHenry VFW Post 4600 posted the rules below for the draw down.