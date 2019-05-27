Community & Events

Bright Promises Foundation to host 'Youth Fair' looking for volunteers, highlighting nonprofits geared towards helping children in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking to get more involved with volunteering this summer?

Well, Chicago's Bright Promises Foundation is hosting a nonprofit fair this Saturday, where many local foundations will be looking for new volunteers.

The foundation's website mission states: "...Through research and discussion with leading children's experts, Bright Promises Foundation determines the most critical needs of children that are currently under-recognized and underfunded. Through innovative grant making and capacity-building program support, we continue to make long-lasting improvements to the lives of disadvantaged children in Illinois."

This year the foundation will celebrate its' 150th anniversary with a new program: Elevating Youth Voices.

The first event to kick off the program will be a fair held this Saturday.

Elevating Youth Voices Fair
Family-friendly | Free | Open to the public

  • Saturday, June 1 from 12p-3p

Location
  • Conaway Center Columbia College
    1104 S Wabash, 1st Floor

    Chicago, IL

The fair will feature more than 100 youth leaders, 25 local nonprofits, youth performances, speeches, music, art, and food.

To get involved with the foundation or for more information on the fair this Saturday, you can go to www.brightpromises.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopchildrenfamilyarts & culturevolunteerismcommunitynon profit
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
32 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago Memorial Day weekend violence
Live Radar: Severe storms could bring tornadoes on Memorial Day
Schaumburg man found dead; homicide investigation underway
Soldier presses on with Memorial Day event through storm
Mom of twins needs another bone marrow donor after 2nd diagnosis
DACA recipient heads to Harvard Medical School
Bill to remove abortion restrictions sent to Ill. House
Show More
3 hurt in log ride crash at CA amusement park
Uncle arrested in search for missing 5-year-old girl
Beloved father shot to death on front porch
Arnold Schwarzenegger offers to help 102-year-old being evicted
Girl, 15, missing from Jefferson Park
More TOP STORIES News