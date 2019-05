Bright Promises Foundation to host 'Youth Fair' looking for volunteers, highlighting nonprofits geared towards helping children in Chicago

Saturday, June 1 from 12p-3p



Conaway Center Columbia College

1104 S Wabash, 1st Floor



Chicago, IL



CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking to get more involved with volunteering this summer?Well, Chicago's Bright Promises Foundation is hosting a nonprofit fair this Saturday, where many local foundations will be looking for new volunteers.The foundation's website mission states:This year the foundation will celebrate its' 150th anniversary with a new program:The first event to kick off the program will be a fair held this Saturday.Family-friendly | Free | Open to the publicThe fair will feature more than 100 youth leaders, 25 local nonprofits, youth performances, speeches, music, art, and food.To get involved with the foundation or for more information on the fair this Saturday, you can go to www.brightpromises.org