Bright Promises Foundation to host 'Youth Fair' looking for volunteers, highlighting nonprofits geared towards helping children in Chicago

Well, Chicago's Bright Promises Foundation is hosting a nonprofit fair this Saturday, where many local foundations will be looking for new volunteers.
The foundation's website mission states: "...Through research and discussion with leading children's experts, Bright Promises Foundation determines the most critical needs of children that are currently under-recognized and underfunded. Through innovative grant making and capacity-building program support, we continue to make long-lasting improvements to the lives of disadvantaged children in Illinois."
This year the foundation will celebrate its' 150th anniversary with a new program: Elevating Youth Voices.
The first event to kick off the program will be a fair held this Saturday.
Elevating Youth Voices Fair
Family-friendly | Free | Open to the public
- Saturday, June 1 from 12p-3p
Location
- Conaway Center Columbia College
1104 S Wabash, 1st Floor
Chicago, IL
The fair will feature more than 100 youth leaders, 25 local nonprofits, youth performances, speeches, music, art, and food.
To get involved with the foundation or for more information on the fair this Saturday, you can go to www.brightpromises.org