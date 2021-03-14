Home & Garden

'We shouldn't live like this': Rev. Jesse Jackson, HUD visit Concordia Place apartments after complaints

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Help may be on the way for tenants of Concordia Place apartments in Chicago.

Reverend Jesse Jackson toured the complex earlier this week and was back Saturday with the Midwest regional manager for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

They heard complaints about residents living with mice, mold, rent gouging and more.

"We shouldn't live like this. A dog lives better than this," said Concordia Place resident Laurie Henry.

"You need to be treated with dignity and respect, and we need to resolve these issues. HUD, I'm here today because we're committed to it," said James Cunningham with the housing agency.

In a statement, Concordia Place management said the residents' complaints are being addressed and maintenance is being scheduled with each unit.
