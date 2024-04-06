Victims describe 'nightmare' after mother-daughter duo allegedly gave them illegal butt injections

CYPRESS, Texas -- Four Texas women have come forward, telling Houston police horror stories about the injections they say they got from a woman who was busted on Wednesday for illegal butt injections, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office and sources for our sister station, ABC13.

Only ABC13 was there when Consuelo Maria Dal Bo, 56, and her 18-year-old daughter, Isabella Dal Bo, were arrested in an undercover HPD sting in Cypress.

HPD said they believe the women traveled the country doing injections. An undercover officer paid $6,000. Both women are charged with practicing medicine without a license.

The investigation started with the FDA, the DA's office said on Friday, as officials were looking into imported injectables. Two women, who say they were former clients of the elder Dal Bo, told ABC13 that she has been injecting people for more than a decade.

"She showed me pictures and said she travels to do strippers and lawyers. She does lawyers and teachers," the 32-year-old mother, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

In 2022, she said she wanted her backside enhanced, so she went to Dal Bo at her Conroe home. She said she had a room set up for the procedure and injected liquid into her body from big brown bottles.

Six months later, she regretted it.

"The side of my butt would get really, really red and sore to the touch. I'm pretty sure it was infected," she said. "Right now, it feels like marbles all over my butt."

She said Dal Bo also injected her lips and pointed out three ball-like masses under her skin.

Another woman told ABC13 she has been suffering for nearly 15 years and shared photos.

In 2010, she says she got calf injections from Consuelo, and ever since, she has been plagued with constant infections, that have caused severe swelling and pain. She called the whole ordeal a "nightmare."

ABC13 wanted to ask the mother and daughter about the accusations. They have no attorney of record. At their home, Isabella Dal Bo responded with an obscene gesture.

Both former clients warn people about the dangers of using someone who is not licensed.

According to the DA's office, charges against the Dal Bos could be upgraded as the investigation continues.

Consuelo Dal Bol was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance. She is accused of giving the undercover officer an anti-anxiety drug before the procedure.

Homeland Security Investigation agents assisted in the sting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD Major Offenders Division at 713-308-3100.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.