Cook Co. jail female employees file lawsuit against sheriff, claim inmate harassment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Women working at Cook County jail are suing, claiming the Sheriff didn't protect them from sexual harassment.Several law firms are seeking a class action for the lawsuit against Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.The lawsuit specifically names Dart and claims inmates harassed female employees at the jail with no steps being taken to curtail it.Nearly 2,000 women work at the jail in positions such as correctional officers, paramedics, and nurses.Sheriff Dart has not commented on the lawsuit.