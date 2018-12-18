Cook County Sheriff's correctional officer killed in Woodridge crash, 2nd correctional officer charged

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) --
A man killed in a crash in Woodridge was a Cook County Sheriff's correctional officer, the Cook County Sheriff's Department said.

Woodridge police are investigating the crash that happened Monday afternoon at about 4 p.m. at the intersection of Joliet Road and Davey Road. Police said the crash involved a light-duty box truck and two passenger vehicles.

Zachary Perry, 27, of Addison was killed in the crash. The Cook County Sheriff's Office said he was off duty at the time of the crash. He was based at the Cook County Jail.

Another driver, 30-year-old Pablo Perez of Berwyn, was taken to the hospital for treatment and later charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, police said. The Cook County Sheriff's Office said Perez was also a correctional officer and since the incident has been de-deputized. An internal investigation into the circumstances of the crash has also been opened, Sheriff's Office officials said.
