Cook County assessor's worker accused of accepting favors in exchange for help to lower tax bills

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Cook. assessor's worker accused of trading favors for lower taxes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An official in the Cook County Assessor's Office has been charged with taking personal favors in exchange for helping people get lower tax bills, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The official, Lavdim Memisovski, is accused of accepting home improvements, jewelry and sports tickets.

He still works in the Assessor's Office, but the charges are for corruption alleged during a previous administration.

A spokesperson for the Cook County Assessor's Office released a statement saying, "On day one of his administration, Assessor Fritz Kaegi put a strict ethics code in place for all employees, which forbids the use of the Assessor's Office for personal gain. The leadership of the Assessor's Office has upheld and continues to uphold the highest ethical standards for all employees.

"Though this person remained an employee of the office, the events mentioned in the charging document occurred during the prior administration and do not reference any activity during this administration. The Assessor was not aware these charges were being considered.

"The Office has and will continue to cooperate with federal authorities in any ongoing investigations. We will take all appropriate action to ensure the office maintains its high standard of ethics and put the corruption of the past behind us once and for all."
