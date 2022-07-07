Cook County assessor's worker accused of accepting favors in exchange for help to lower tax bills

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An official in the Cook County Assessor's Office has been charged with taking personal favors in exchange for helping people get lower tax bills, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.The official, Lavdim Memisovski, is accused of accepting home improvements, jewelry and sports tickets.He still works in the Assessor's Office, but the charges are for corruption alleged during a previous administration.A spokesperson for the Cook County Assessor's Office released a statement saying,