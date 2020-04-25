cook county forest preserves

Cook County forest preserves implement weekend parking ban due to visitors disregarding social distancing guidelines

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A new weekend parking ban goes into effect Saturday at six forest preserves locations.

Cook County officials said the sites often have a large number of visitors who disregard social distance guidelines.

Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village, Maple Lake and Saganashkee Slough in Willow Springs, Catherine Chevalier Woods and LaBagh Woods in Chicago, and Bunker Hill in Niles all have parking restrictions.

Thursday Governor JB Pritzker extended Illinois' stay-at-home order through May with some modified restrictions. Under the new restrictions, some outdoor recreational activities will be able to resume, including at some state parks.

State parks will begin a phased re-opening under guidance from the Department of Natural Resources. Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be permitted. A list of parks that will be open on May 1 and additional guidelines can be found on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website HERE. Golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and when ensuring that social distancing is followed.
