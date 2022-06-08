Health & Fitness

Cook County Health trauma team offering free, life-saving training on how to help gunshot victims

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local community leaders, including violence interrupters, are being trained to help save lives before paramedics arrive at shooting scenes.

The Stop the Bleed program is part of an effort to tackle the impact of the gun violence epidemic. A Cook County Health trauma team is providing training on how to assist victims of mass casualty, shootings, and other traumatic events. You'll learn how to control life-threatening bleeding, including how to apply a tourniquet.

"We're here to learn how to stop bleeding from medically trained personnel," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said. "These important tangible skills can help save the life of a gunshot victim."

Classes are held monthly at Stroger Hospital. To enroll in the free training program, visit the Cook County Health website.
Report a correction or typo
