Suburban counties conduct point-in-time survey of people experiencing homelessness

Cook and other suburban counties are conducting their point-in-time survey of people experiencing homelessness Wednesday night.

Volunteers gathered in Mount Prospect in an effort to track how many people are affected by homelessness in the Chicago area. They also work to connect them with resources and assistance, and estimate funding for services to help in the future.

While overall the yearly snapshot count of those experiencing homelessness statewide has gone down over the past few years, advocates say finding shelter in a crisis has gotten much harder during the pandemic.

Chicago will conduct its point-in-time count of people experiencing homelessness Thursday night.