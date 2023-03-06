Marvell Reasonover was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday. Then Friday, Melvin Turner was found in his bed at the Cook County jail.

Lawyers push for investigation after 2 Cook County jail inmates found dead day apart

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Cook County inmates died while in custody last week, one of whom was beaten to death in the maximum security wing.

The medical examiner's office says 28-yar-old Marvell Reasonover died from multiple injuries from an assault Thursday night.

About 5:10 p.m. Thursday, correctional staff at the jail found Reasonover unresponsive in his cell and "immediately began life-saving measures," the Cook County sheriff's office said in a statement.

Reasonover was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. His death was caused by multiple injuries from an assault and was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

His cellmate was "secured and escorted out of the cell," officials said.

Then on Friday, Melvin Turner was found in his bed. His cause of death has not been determined.

Sunday, lawyers pushed for answers on the investigation.

The medical examiner's office says Turner's autopsy is pending further investigation.

Reasonover was in custody for having a weapon as a felon in August 2020 when Chicago police officers found a loaded weapon in a vehicle he was in, the sheriff's office said. He admitted to officers that the weapon was his.

In December that year, he also allegedly stole a Jeep at gunpoint after arranging online to meet with the owner, who was advertising the Jeep, officials said.

While in custody, Reasonover was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, public indecency and criminal damage to property.

The Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.