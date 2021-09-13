Cook County delinquent property tax sale to be held in November | Check if your tax bill is paid

About $163.4 million in unpaid 2018 property taxes (that were to be paid in 2019) is due on 36,000 homes, businesses and land in Cook County, Pappas said. Less than $1,000 is owed on nearly 12,000 properties in Chicago and 7,700 properties in suburban Cook County.
Pappas said she is sending owners of these properties a certified mailing to inform them that their unpaid taxes are scheduled to be sold, which would put a lien against their properties - the first step in a process that can end with loss of the property.
Cook County property taxes increase by $534M despite some pandemic relief funding
Pappas added that owners may be unaware their properties are headed to the tax sale because the U.S. Postal Service has returned bills and subsequent notices on 17,702 properties.