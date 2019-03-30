Disasters & Accidents

Cook County Sheriff Deputy killed, teen in custody in high-speed crash

A Cook County Sheriff Deputy was killed in a high-speed crash inside of the Chicago Ridge Saturday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Cook County sheriff deputy was killed early Saturday in a high-speed crash in west suburban Chicago Ridge.

The deputy was identified as James Koch, 51, of Chicago Ridge. The teen driver is in custody.

The minor, who is not being identified, is being held for a juvenile detention hearing on Sunday in Chicago.

Just after midnight, Koch was driving a 2002 Chevrolet in the 10100 block of Virginia Avenue when he was struck by a 2015 Nissan. The driver of the Nissan was a 16-year-old boy.

Chicago Ridge police and fire departments responded to the crash and found Koch trapped and unresponsive in his vehicle.

Koch was extricated and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Koch was on his way home after his shift.

The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting in the investigation.

