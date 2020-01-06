Off-duty Cook County police sergeant dies after medical emergency causes vehicle crash in Elgin: authorities

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's Police sergeant has died after a weekend car crash in Elgin, authorities said.The sergeant suffered a medical emergency while driving in the 1100-block of Dundee Avenue at about 4:29 p.m. Sunday, which led to the one-car crash, the Cook County Sheriff's office and Elgin police said.Elgin police and the Kane County Medical Examiner responded to the accident, authorities said.The Cook County Sheriff's Office released a statement about the incident late Sunday evening.The sergeant was the only occupant injured in the vehicle, Elgin police said.The sergeant's identity has not yet been made public.Authorities have not released any further information about the crash at this time.