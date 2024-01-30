ABC7 Chicago, League of Women Voters, Univision present Cook County State's Attorney primary debate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago anchors Judy Hsu and Ravi Baichwal will lead a commercial-free, 60-minutes debate "Your Voice Your Vote 2024: The Cook County State's Attorney Democratic Primary Debate." The two candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the primary race for Cook County State's Attorney will talk about the important issues and concerns affecting the people of Cook County, including public safety and crime. ABC 7 is partnering with WGBO/Univision Chicago, the League of Women Voters of Cook County, and the League of Women Voters of Chicago to present this debate. ABC 7 Political Reporter Craig Wall and Univision Chicago Reporter Mariano Gielis will be part of the panel questioning the candidates. ABC 7 has invited several Chicago and Cook County community organizations to the debate where they are encouraged to also ask questions of the candidates.

Former prosecutor Clayton Harris III and retired Illinois Appellate Court Judge Eileen O'Neill Burke will face off in the upcoming debate. The primary election will take place March 19, 2024.

The commercial-free debate will be streamed live Thursday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. on abc7chicago.com, on ABC 7's 24/7 digital stream, and on the station's digital channel 7.2. The debate will be broadcast Friday, Feb. 9, at 10:35 p.m. on ABC 7.

Univision Chicago will proved the debate live, with simultaneous translation, on February 8 at 7 p.m. on the station's app, YouTube, Facebook and will broadcast it on their sister station, Unimas, on Sunday, February 11 at 1 p.m.

ABC 7 President and General Manager John Idler said, "We are delighted to continue ABC 7's tradition of producing candidate debates and offering them on multiple platforms. We believe this effort helps the electorate better assess candidates to make more informed decisions."

