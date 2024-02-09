Cook County State's Attorney democratic candidates to discuss public safety in primary debate

With public safety being a top issue for voters, the next Cook County State's Attorney will have to strike between pressure for criminal justice reform and criminal accountability.

With public safety being a top issue for voters, the next Cook County State's Attorney will have to strike between pressure for criminal justice reform and criminal accountability.

With public safety being a top issue for voters, the next Cook County State's Attorney will have to strike between pressure for criminal justice reform and criminal accountability.

With public safety being a top issue for voters, the next Cook County State's Attorney will have to strike between pressure for criminal justice reform and criminal accountability.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Democrats vying to be the next Cook County State's Attorney will participate in ABC7 Chicago's "Your Voice Your Vote 2024: The Cook County State's Attorney Democratic Primary Debate," ahead of the March 19 primary.

The race features Clayton Harris III and Eileen O'Neill Burke.

The race for Cook County State's Attorney will be one of the most important primary elections this spring. The winner of the democratic primary expected to win the general election in November.

With concerns about public safety always a top issue for voters, the next Cook County State's Attorney will have an important balance to strike between pressure for criminal justice reform and criminal accountability.

"I think most voters want to know is the next leader of that office going to make victims of crime a top priority," Former 1st. Asst. State's Attorney Bob Milan said. "They're going to want to know that it's the next leader [ is ] going to do everything possible to keep violence offenders and repeat offenders locked up."

Burke hoped her years as a prosecutor and judge help convince voters she is the better candidate.

Harris said he is counting on his endorsement by party leaders and his diverse background as prosecutor and lecturer on public policy.

"I think these candidates are both going to have to show have examples of what they've done in their jobs to show that they have good judgment, that they have a poise and they understand the tough issues and they're ready to handle it," ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington said.

Both candidates will have to figure out how to forge the right relationship with police.

"The next Cook County State's Attorney is going to have to be able to show that they can work very closely with the police and gain the police trust, because they're gonna have to work closely with them to fight crime," Washington said.