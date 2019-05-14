Officer fatally shoots woman who was heard on video saying she was pregnant

BAYTOWN, Texas -- Detectives are investigating after a Baytown police officer shot a woman to death while trying to arrest her Monday night, officials say.

This happened around 10:40 p.m. at The Brixton apartment complex in the 1600 block of Garth Road.

According to police, the officer, an 11-year veteran with the Baytown Police Department, was on patrol when he came across a 45-year-old woman he'd dealt with before and knew had outstanding warrants.

The officer contacted the woman and tried to arrest her, but she struggled with him, forcing him to use his Taser on her, Baytown PD Lieutenant Steve Dorris said.

As he tried to handcuff her, she allegedly grabbed his Taser and used it on him.

Lt. Dorris says that's when the officer was forced to pull out his gun and fired multiple times at the woman, hitting her at least once.

The officer tried to render aid immediately after the shooting. She died at the scene.

"It was a sad situation. Tragic. The lady... she did live here. We would often see her, see her walk her dog around," said Raquelle Cuellar, a resident.

WATCH: This video shows another angle of the incident between the officer and woman
EMBED More News Videos

Police said there was a struggle over a Taser between the woman and the officer.



Someone posted video on Snapchat of the moment the Taser was used on the woman and when she was shot. Police are now hoping to talk to that person and any other witnesses.

"You're actually harassing me," the woman can be heard saying in the video as the Taser is used.

The woman also screamed "I'm pregnant" in the video.

She was later identified to authorities as Pamela Turner, 44, of Baytown. Police confirmed Tuesday afternoon that she was not pregnant.

WATCH: In this video, the woman is heard telling the officer she's pregnant
EMBED More News Videos

Woman shot by officer heard saying she's pregnant



The Harris County District Attorney's Office is also part of the shooting investigation, which is standard procedure in incidents like these.

The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is also standard protocol.

The officer was injured by the Taser, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

"It's a tragic event for everyone involved. Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased. We want to get all the questions answered that we can," Lt. Dorris told ABC13. "We never want things to get to this."

The officer had a body camera.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasofficer involved shootingwoman killedtaseru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News