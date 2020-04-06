On-duty CPD officer struck by vehicle fleeing traffic stop in Lawndale on West Side, police say

An on-duty Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop Monday in Lawndale on the West Side, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An on-duty Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop Monday in Lawndale on the West Side, police said.

According to police, around 2:40 a.m. officers in a marked squad car were conducting a traffic stop on a 2015 Buick Lacrosse in the 1100-block of S. Troy Avenue.

When officers approached the vehicle, they observed two men with open alcohol, police said.

One officer opened the driver side door when the driver put the vehicle in reverse striking him and fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with injuries to both legs, police said. He is in good condition.

The Buick was later discovered unoccupied by responding officers in the 1100-block of S. Whipple Street, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndaleofficer injuredhit and runtraffic stopchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Governor Pritzker, President Trump spar over federal resources as IL cases climb to 11K
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
Construction to re-open Westlake Hospital begins Monday
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
What to know about Illinois' 11,256 COVID-19 cases
20 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Teen killed in crash on I-290 on Near West Side: ISP
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Monday, evening rain
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
Tiger at NYC zoo tests positive for COVID-19
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
Chicago neighbors demand rent relief during coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News