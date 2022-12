Chicago native creates inclusive skincare line 'Bronze Glory'

Whitney Young High School graduate Cori Saulsberry used her time in the COVID-19 pandemic to create an inclusive skincare line, Bronze Glory.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cori Saulsberry used her time in the COVID-19 pandemic to spark a new business venture.

The Whitney Young High School graduate combined her hair care experience to encourage men and women to embrace their skin care needs.

Her line, Bronze Glory features a collection of essential, organic skincare products.

It features five different kits tailored to skin care needs and goals of men and women from all backgrounds.