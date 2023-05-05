Guest list: See who's attending King Charles III's coronation

Three members of the royal family will be notably absent.

LONDON -- Over 2,000 invited guests will fill the congregation of Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III, scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6.

A who's who of royalty, dignitaries and heads of state from around the world are expected to attend the coronation, an event that hasn't taken place in Britain in over 50 years.

The coronation invitation was designed by Andrew Jamieson, hand-painted in watercolor with gold foil detailing, and printed on recycled material. Details of the card include the "Green Man," a figure from British folklore, celebrating the new reign, as well as a meadow of British wildflowers bordering the invitation, appearing in groups of three to signify Charles becoming the third monarch of his name, according to Buckingham Palace.

While the palace doesn't release a detailed guest list, it has confirmed that the congregation will be made up of members of the royal family, as well as international representatives from 203 countries, alongside community and charity volunteers.

Here is who we know will be watching the coronation of Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, in-person at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William and family

Multiple generations of Britain's royal family will attend the coronation, including Charles' eldest son Prince William, the heir to the throne .

William will be joined by his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, and their oldest child Prince George, 9, who will serve as one of four Pages of Honor for Charles, according to Buckingham Palace.

George's younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will not play formal roles in the coronation service.

Prince Harry

Charles' younger son Prince Harry will also attend the coronation, but three members of the royal family will be notably absent.

Harry's wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will not attend. The trio plan to stay behind in California, where they live.

The date of the coronation, May 6, coincides with the birthday of Archie, who will turn 4.

Harry's trip to the U.K. could possibly only last around 24 hours , as he is expected to attend the coronation and then leave shortly afterward to return home to his family, according to ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie.

Harry's presence at the coronation, and Meghan and their children's absence, comes amid ongoing tensions between Harry and his father and brother, Prince William.

The last time Harry was seen publicly with Charles and William was last September, at the funeral for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

First lady Jill Biden

US First Lady Jill Biden

First lady Jill Biden will represent the United States at the coronation, but her husband President Joe Biden won't attend.

Since the nation's founding on independence from the U.K., no American president has ever attended one of Britain's royal coronations.

Prince Albert II of Monaco

French President Emmanuel Macron

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia

Additionally, 400 young people from charities selected by the King and Queen have been invited to watch the service from nearby St. Margaret's Church, while military veterans, healthcare workers and charity representatives have been given spaces to watch on the processional route and in special stands put up along the Mall and near Buckingham Palace.