children

Bronzeville families safely keep kids busy on holiday break during COVID-19 pandemic

Activities for kids during COVID: Northwestern epidemiologist Mercedes Carnethon gives suggestions
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kids are on holiday break after already spending a lot of time at home.

So, some families are arranging scavenger hunts, races and outdoor activities even in the cold. They're staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, while trying to keep kids busy.

This holiday season you will likely find activity on a block of Bronzeville.

Some of the families with school-age children allow the kids to play together with precautions.

"It's been challenging since it's been colder but we let them run around, even when it's colder, while the sun's still out, we pick an hour and let them run around," mother Andrea Allen said.

RELATED: Families find new ways to stay connected amid COVID-19 pandemic this holiday
EMBED More News Videos

The pandemic is keeping many families apart this holiday season, so people are finding new ways to stay connected through technologies like Zoom.



Being together indoors is limited to a short amount of time, no eating or drinking and masks on always.

"We should keep wearing masks so we can be healthy," Grae Allen said.

CJ Lord, 12, suggests if you have to be indoors without other playmates, find a new hobby. He's found a few.

"Look up what you like to do; I make masks and pillows, and I picked that up right after we went into quarantine and it's been really good," Lord said.

Their parents prioritize outdoor activities even for just 15 minutes.

RELATED: Millennials making the most of time alone during pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The isolation can be even more exaggerated for millennials on their own now living alone.



"While we want to protect ourselves against COVID, we also want to make sure the kids have a normal social experience that they get fresh air every day because we know how important it is," said Mercedes Carnethon, an epidemiologist with Northwestern University.

Carnethon is among the parents coordinating the outdoor play.

"Some of those winter activities that can be done safely with a mask on present us with an opportunity to revisit some of the social activities and fun we like to have year-round," she said.

One of the families is getting a start on a new winter activity -- a do-it-yourself ice rink in their backyard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagobronzevillechildrenholidaycoronaviruscoronavirus chicagochristmascoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILDREN
PA college student helping tutor kids of frontline workers
Amazing kids: Pandemic heroes
Soul Children of Chicago host holiday experience for CHA kids
Dive into the holiday spirit with NJ aquarium's Scuba Santa
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump signs pandemic relief bill
Don Carter shooting: Special Forces soldier charged after 6 shot, 3 killed at Rockford bowling alley
Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast: US officials
27 shot, 7 killed in Chicago so far over holiday weekend
CA restaurant planning secret NYE dinner amid COVID-19 closures
IL reports 3,767 cases, 104 COVID-19 deaths
Moderna vaccine side effect for those with cosmetic facial fillers
Show More
Chicago protest calls for police reform, support for Anjanette Young
Gas leak causes TX house explosion: fire officials
Bronzeville, Kenwood armed carjackings reported: CPD
Jan. COVID projections 'nightmarish' after US' deadliest month: experts
Chicago Weather: Slightly colder Monday
More TOP STORIES News