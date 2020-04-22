coronavirus outbreak

Chicago coronavirus: Symphony South Shore nursing home outbreak sickens 111; 10 dead

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Symphony South Shore nursing home in Chicago has become a coronavirus hot spot, with 111 positive tests out of 158 residents and 10 deaths reported.

The facility is part of the Symphony Care Network, which has faced severe outbreaks at other locations.

REALTED: 23 have died of COVID-19 at Symphony of Joliet nursing home

"This will be normal until we have a vaccine," said Dr. Alexander Stemer.

Stemer, an infectious disease expert, was picked to lead Symphony's COVID-19 crisis team. They announced a collaboration with University of Chicago Medicine to test every patient and employee at the South Shore location.

"We're working hard to find supplies for the rest of our facilities and that's something we know is vital, and we're eagerly awaiting," Stemer said.

RELATED: Illinois coronavirus cases at nursing home may be undercounted, families demand answers

The COVID-19 task force is taking aggressive steps to treat patients, some of whom are not exhibiting symptoms, like isolating them from other patients. They have also been treated with hydroxychloroquine.

"We feel very strong that this is key to preventing the spread of infection within skilled nursing facilities," said Stemer.

Symphony Care Network acknowledged the difficulty of keeping family members of residents updated about their conditions, and said they're looking into FaceTime and other methods of making their medical team more accessible to people wondering how their loved ones are doing.

RELATED: Joliet nursing home COVID-19 outbreak leaves 25 dead; mayor calls for IDPH investigation
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagosouth shorenursing homecoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
Illinois COVID-19 cases spike as testing expands, Pritzker says
New COVID-19 testing sites opening in Aurora, Rockford, Chicago
Chicago's 1st COVID-19 antibody test site opens in Lincoln Park
Funeral held for 2nd CFD firefighter who died from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases spike as testing expands, Pritzker says
Trump signs immigration order as part of COVID-19 pandemic crackdown
Check out our new ABC7 Chicago streaming app
New technology stops spoofing so you don't miss important calls during pandemic
Chicago's 1st COVID-19 antibody test site opens in Lincoln Park
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Small businesses take new approach after missing out on 1st wave of federal loans
Show More
Chicago celebrates Earth Day's 50th anniversary
Chicago Pride Parade postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen headline 'Jersey 4 Jersey' benefit concert
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Food returning to shelves but don't expect this item anytime soon
More TOP STORIES News