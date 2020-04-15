Coronavirus deaths: 23 have died of COVID-19 at Symphony of Joliet nursing home

Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages
One of the residents who died was a former Cook County Clerk employee. Brenda Brooks, 65, died due to complications from COVID-19 on April 6.
"This took down a family," her sister Brenda Brooks said. "This is destroying us."
Brooks family said she had lived at the home for the last two years. A day before her death, Brooks' family said they got a call that she was being rushed to the ER. They didn't even know she was sick.
"I said, wait a minute, what are you talking about, I didn't know she was on oxygen," Brenda recalled.
