Coronavirus deaths: 23 have died of COVID-19 at Symphony of Joliet nursing home

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Twenty-two residents and one staff member at the Symphony of Joliet nursing home in the southwest suburb have now died from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

One of the residents who died was a former Cook County Clerk employee. Brenda Brooks, 65, died due to complications from COVID-19 on April 6.

"This took down a family," her sister Brenda Brooks said. "This is destroying us."

Their loved ones contracted the coronavirus while the nursing homes were under a quarantine, families want more information about how it was spread.



Brooks family said she had lived at the home for the last two years. A day before her death, Brooks' family said they got a call that she was being rushed to the ER. They didn't even know she was sick.

"I said, wait a minute, what are you talking about, I didn't know she was on oxygen," Brenda recalled.

