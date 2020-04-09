Coronavirus

California animal shelter runs out of adoptable pets amid coronavirus outbreak

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- Many have flocked to animal shelters across the country to adopt or foster as they seek to fill up extra hours amid stay-at-home orders.

Adoption demands were so high, the Riverside County animal shelter in Southern California is now empty.

"As you can see, we have a completely empty adoption center," one animal shelter worker said to resounding cheers from coworkers.

RELATED: Coronavirus safety: What veterinarians recommend for your pets

Riverside County Department of Animal Services began to see a spike in pet adoptions late last month as new owners sought comfort in new pets.

Shelters are considered essential businesses, so they're still open, with workers practicing physical distancing.

Shelters from California to New York have put out the call for people to temporarily foster pets. Thanks to an overwhelming response from people who suddenly found themselves stuck at home, shelters say they have placed record numbers of dogs, cats and other animals. If past trends hold, many of those who agree to temporarily care for a pet will ultimately decide they want the animal to stay for good.

For those looking for a new pet, there are still plenty of animals looking for homes at other shelters.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshealthdogspet healthpetcoronaviruscatsveterinarianpet careu.s. & worldanimalspet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News